Gardiner Expressway closed at Rees Street due to vehicle fire

The westbound lanes of Gardiner Expressway are closed at the Rees Street off-ramp due to a vehicle fire Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the expressway just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash and vehicle fire.

The fire has now been put out. It’s believed between two and four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Paramedics say two people were taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

From Jarvis Street to Rees, all westbound lanes are closed. Drivers are also being sent off at the Rees exit. Eastbound lanes of traffic are open.