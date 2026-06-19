Global effort targeted fake computer updates tied to Russian cybercriminals: RCMP

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2026 12:32 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 1:01 pm.

OTTAWA — The RCMP says it worked with international partners to deal a blow to cybercriminals who trick users into downloading malicious files disguised as legitimate computer updates.

Investigators say SocGholish malware — linked to the Russian cybercriminal group Evil Corp — exploited thousands of WordPress sites with the aim of gaining unauthorized access to computer systems and data.

An RCMP media statement says the force teamed up with counterparts in the Netherlands, the United States and Germany on the joint action, part of an effort known as Operation Endgame.

A notice from the Dutch police says agencies took down 106 servers and domains worldwide, remediated almost 15,000 websites, cleaned infected WordPress sites and notified victims.

Authorities urged owners of WordPress sites to change their login credentials and enable multi‑factor authentication.

They advised people to prevent SocGholish malware infection by never trusting pop-ups that appear in browsers or overly flashy update notices that urge immediate action.

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