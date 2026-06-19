Grieving friend says Canadian shot dead in South Africa wasn’t asking guide about gun

OTTAWA — A Canadian man killed Wednesday in an apparent accident at a wildlife park in South Africa was not the one who asked a hunting guide about his gun, his close friend tells The Canadian Press.

“I’m so devastated. I lost my good friend,” said Kelvin Choi.

Choi said the version of events provided by local authorities does not reflect what happened at Kruger National Park because his 69-year-old friend was not the one asking the guide about the gun.

Choi said his longtime travel companion was shot accidentally while walking to the washroom by a gun that is used to kill elephants and rhinos.

“What was reported was totally different from what has happened,” he said. “I want the truth to be out there, for their family and for myself.”

The travel group only discovered the man’s body roughly a half-hour later, as they had been seated around a bonfire during a pitch-black night, Choi said.

Choi, his deceased friend and their wives live in the Vancouver area. They were part of a group of 28 travellers which included roughly 10 Canadians. They had signed up for a safari tour followed by a bonfire barbecue dinner, known locally as a bush braai.

Choi said the group leader brought them to the meal and they sat in a large horseshoe arrangement around a fire pit. Choi provided a photo of that evening taken moments before the incident.

The group leader had a guide on site for protection from wild animals, who told the group a leopard had been recently spotted in the area, Choi said. The guide at one point spoke to the group and was later approached by two tourists, Choi said.

In a Thursday news release, South African National Parks reported preliminary information indicated a private guide “accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury.”

That same day, the South African Police Service reported a claim that the Canadian man had asked a park guide whether his gun was real shortly before being shot to death.

“It is alleged that the 69-year-old male tourist approached the concession operator, who was holding a rifle, and asked if it was a real firearm. While the operator was demonstrating that it was a real rifle, the firearm reportedly discharged. The bullet struck the tourist in the upper body,” the police wrote.

Choi said it was actually two other tourists who spoke to the park guide, while his friend was walking to the washroom.

“It was such a loud bang and everybody was focusing on what happened,” said Choi, who recalled his own ears ringing for minutes.

“Nobody knew that my friend was shot because it was very dark.”

Choi said the group had assembled for an evening safari around 3:45 p.m. and gathered for the meal around 7 p.m. He said he had finished dinner by the time the shot was fired, around 8 p.m.

Choi said afterwards, the two who had been talking with the guide told members of the tour group that the gun was powerful enough to kill an elephant or rhino with a single shot.

Choi said he was seated toward one end of the horseshoe and his friend was in the middle. He said his friend stood to walk away from the bonfire toward the washroom.

“He fell behind and nobody knew that he was shot until after the whole event, about half an hour later,” Choi said.

“Somebody walked up, decided to leave for the truck to go back to the hotel, and found him lying in a pool of blood.”

Choi said the bullet hit his friend through entry point on the left shoulder and an exit point on the right shoulder, and that a nurse who was in the group and another tourist attempted chest compressions until an ambulance arrived.

Police said Thursday the Canadian man was confirmed dead at the scene and they are investigating possible charges of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm.

Local media report a 38-year-old man has now been arrested on both charges, though the local police detachment did not immediately respond to a request to confirm that information.

Choi said he is upset that media reports — based on information from authorities — said it was his friend who had been asking about the gun. Choi said he gave a statement to police, as had many in the group.

“He’s my travel buddy for some time now. He’s an easygoing guy, very sociable. What can I say? We were so looking forward to this safari trip,” he said adding that his travel agency has offered counselling.

“I’m not getting over this thing easily. It’s difficult for me.”

In a media statement, Global Affairs Canada expressed condolences to the family and loves ones.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in South Africa,” the department wrote late Thursday.

“Consular officials are providing assistance and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Consular services are tailored to the needs of the situation.”

Choi said the deceased man’s wife is booking a flight home. He said she made arrangements with Canada’s high commission in South Africa and completed legal paperwork to have the body brought back to Canada once local authorities allow it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press