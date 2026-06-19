Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with car in Mississauga

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday afternoon after he was involved in a crash with a car in Mississauga.

The man’s injuries were initially considering life-threatening, but he is now reportedly stable in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision near Airport Road and Highway 409 at around 2:37 p.m.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the collision.

Police have closed northbound traffic on Airport Road near Highway 409 and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

More to come