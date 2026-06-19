More Canadians are avoiding the news

Have you stopped checking the headlines in the morning? Are you changing the channel once the news comes on? Do you find yourself feeling anxious when hearing about current events? If so, you’re in packed company.

This year’s Digital News Report found that engagement and trust in legacy media continues to fall, as online content creators and AI dominate digital platforms. Not only has the medium changed, but also interest. This year’s report found that 45 per cent of Canadian respondents actively avoid the news.

Host Catherine Jette speaks to Craig Robertson, a co-author of the Digital News Report, to discuss why Canadians are turning away from the headlines, and how media companies can keep up as interest peaks elsewhere.

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