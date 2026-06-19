Ottawa police officer charged with assault after car crash in Oakville

Police in Halton Region have charged an Ottawa police officer in connection with an incident that took place in Oakville, Ont., last week.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on June 12, an alleged dispute related to a crash between two vehicles led to a charge of assault being laid against Staff Sgt. Walt Lushman, who was off-duty at the time.

Lushman has been released on an undertaking with conditions.

Police officials in Ottawa say the Professional Standards Unit has begun an investigation into the matter, but did not provide any further details as the matter is before the courts.

Officials say Lushman will have no public-facing duties while the matter is being investigated.