Police investigating suspicious death of man who fell from Barrie building

Barrie police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man, believed to have fallen from a building, as suspicious.

Officers were called to the area of Worsley and Poyntz streets on Thursday around 9 a.m. after a man was found unconscious in an alley beside an apartment building on Collier Street.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and investigators say his injuries appeared to be consistent with a fall.

It was later determine the man had been visiting a person living in the apartment building. Police have not been able to contact that person.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday and the investigation is still ongoing.