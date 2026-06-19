Rolling Stones’ new album channels spirit of early Toronto gigs, says Ronnie Wood

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood pose in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kevin Mazur (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 5:34 am.

Ronnie Wood says Toronto helped start him up.

Nearly 50 years after the Rolling Stones slipped into the El Mocambo under the pseudonym the Cockroaches, the guitarist still considers those legendary 1977 club gigs his “initiation” into the band.

Having recently joined the Stones, he recalls falling sick around that period and going to bed, only for guitarist Keith Richards and frontman Mick Jagger to raid his hotel room.

“Mick and Keith unscrewed the screws on my door, took the door off its hinges and stole all my champagne,” the 79-year-old Wood says on a virtual call from London.

“They went, ‘Oh, bless you, Ronnie. You really are ill. We’ll have to drink your champagne for you.’ So that’s how they treated me.”

Now, as the Stones prepare to drop their 25th studio album “Foreign Tongues” on July 10, the axeman says the famed British rockers are trying to tap into the loose, ragged spirit that defined those early years.

“Or as I call it, ‘more solos,’ because I’m playing up a storm,” says Wood.

“I said, ‘Mick, I want more solos. He said, ‘Ronnie, you’ve got a solo on every bloody song!'”

The band released the scrappy single “Rough and Twisted” earlier this year as a limited vinyl under the Cockroaches, reviving a moniker they used for secret club appearances in the 1970s.

“That started in Canada,” Wood notes.

“The Cockroaches and the El Mocambo was a great initiation time for me. Great fun.”

The two March 1977 shows became the stuff of rock legend. Fans packed into the 300-capacity club expecting an obscure opening act for Canadian band April Wine, only to discover they were actually watching the Rolling Stones.

The surrounding drama added to the lore. During the trip, Richards and then-partner Anita Pallenberg were arrested and charged with heroin possession after an RCMP raid on their room at Toronto’s Harbour Castle Hotel.

“You throw in the odd bust on Keith and Anita, and oh my God, that was a heavy time in that hotel. There was a lot going on,” recalls Wood.

Richards was released on bail and eventually avoided serving time on the condition he perform a concert for the blind and continue addiction treatment.

Asked whether the controversy affected the band’s performances, Wood laughs.

“No, it only spiced it up. It made it better.”

NEW ALBUM TACKLES THE TIMES — AND TIME’S PASSAGE

Wood says “Foreign Tongues” crackles with some of that same combustible energy, intent on keeping the party going.

After their Grammy-winning 2023 effort “Hackney Diamonds” — their first original album in two decades — Wood notes the band wanted to ride the wave of momentum with producer Andrew Watt.

“We’ve got that energy back and that drive,” he says, adding the band pumped out albums every couple years in the “old days.”

The result is a cranked-up, riff-slinging set that feels both conscious of the times and mindful of time’s passage.

Jagger takes a shot at “mad mogul Mr. Musk” on the otherwise lascivious dance number “Mr. Charm,” while lamenting the United States’ fraying ideals on country swinger “Ringing Hollow” — “Lady Liberty don’t look so good when she’s wearing a frown,” he sings.

“Back in Your Life,” meanwhile, is a lighter-raising ballad about friends lost. Wood says he channelled his grief over the late Brian Wilson and Sly Stone, who died within days of each other last year, while recording the song’s soaring guitar solo.

“I’ve lost a lot of good friends lately, as well as famous people,” he says.

“I am blessed to still be here myself. It makes me realize that being a survivor is mind-blowing, really. And you don’t know how long it’s going to last.”

He slumps his head, pretending to croak, then bursts into laughter.

“We feel lucky because most people have got bits falling off, bits dropping off of their body.”

The album features one of the final recording sessions by late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 but appears on the track “Hit Me in the Head.”

Another tribute arrives on “You Know I’m No Good,” a harmonica-laced cover of the Amy Winehouse hit.

Wood was close with the late British soul singer, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, and remembers being called on more than once by her band to coax her out of her hotel room and onto the stage.

“She was always like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna do?’ And I’d say, ‘Everyone knows you’ve got vodka in your water bottle. Come on, just make yourself available to do the show tonight,’” he says.

“But she was her own worst enemy…. The drugs always get in the way.”

KEEPING THE STONES ROLLING

After surviving decades of rock-star excess, Wood says he has a renewed outlook.

“I’m 16 years clean and serene, man. And life is new for me now. I’ve got two little lovely girls, Gracie and Alice,” he says of 10-year-old twin daughters with his wife, Sally.

“They’re bringing a new life to me and Sally. It’s great.”

Wood says he’s also helped the Stones survive themselves. During some of the band’s roughest years, particularly in the 1980s, he found himself mediating between Jagger and Richards when tensions threatened to split the group.

“There have been a few historic moments over the years where they’ve nearly separated for good,” he says. “I’ve said, ‘That can’t happen. You’ve got to stay together. I’m going to put you on the phone with each other.”

He says Jagger and Richards are now “closer than ever.”

“It’s taken a lot of years and a lot of hard work.”

More than six decades after starting up, the Stones apparently have no plans to stop. While there isn’t a tour slated for 2026, Wood says the band is eyeing the road.

“We really want to promote the album. We want a tour. We just love to play.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press




Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in death of elderly parents in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 46-year-old man in connection with the deaths of two people in their 70s in Mississauga on Thursday night. Investigators were called to a residence in the Hurontario...

8h ago

Man dies after being found critically injured near Eglinton and Keele

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man who was found with critical injuries in the city's northwest end early Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West...

26m ago

Judge to deliver ruling today in Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial

TORONTO — An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach. Stronach, who is 93, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges stemming...

3h ago

Maple Leafs complete sign-and-trade for Lightning's Darren Raddysh

Raddysh signed an eight-year deal worth more than $8 million a season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

updated

6m ago

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in death of elderly parents in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 46-year-old man in connection with the deaths of two people in their 70s in Mississauga on Thursday night. Investigators were called to a residence in the Hurontario...

8h ago

Man dies after being found critically injured near Eglinton and Keele

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man who was found with critical injuries in the city's northwest end early Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West...

26m ago

Judge to deliver ruling today in Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial

TORONTO — An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach. Stronach, who is 93, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges stemming...

3h ago

Maple Leafs complete sign-and-trade for Lightning's Darren Raddysh

Raddysh signed an eight-year deal worth more than $8 million a season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

updated

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Dry and seasonal through Father's Day weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with wind gusts of up to 50 km/h in some areas. Lots of sunshine in the mix through the weekend, with the chance for pop-up showers through Sunday.

12h ago

1:52
More university grads needed in Ontario over the next ten years: study

Key sectors will need more university-educated graduates to fuel the economy before 2035, according to new analysis from the Council of Ontario Universities. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:00
Police allege U.S. Consulate shooting suspect part of group recruited into 'criminals for hire' network

Toronto police say they have arrested Zara Jabbi, 19, in connection with the March 2026 shooting at the U.S. Consulate. They allege he is part of a group recruited into a "criminals for hire" network in the GTA. Shauna Hunt reports.

16h ago

5:08
Funeral for OPP Const. Tarun Bali being held Thursday

A full police funeral is being held Thursday for Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali, the 29‑year‑old officer killed in the line of duty during an investigation in Hearst, Ont., earlier this month. Afua Bah reports.

18h ago

3:18
Counting the cuts to GTA school resources

Nearly half of the schools in Ontario are under provincial supervision, which has come with staff cuts and changes to how classes are delivered at some boards. Cristina Howorun with how the cuts are affecting students.

20h ago

More Videos