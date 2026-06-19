Police have laid a charge against the driver involved in a mid‑week crash that left a toddler and a 32‑year‑old man seriously injured in midtown Toronto.

Police say the collision happened around 3:57 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Bathurst Street and Avenal Drive, just south of Eglinton Avenue West.

According to investigators, a 48‑year‑old man driving a red Ford F‑250 was heading southbound when the truck lost control, veered off the roadway, hit a wooden telephone pole, and then plowed into three pedestrians walking on the west sidewalk.

A two‑year‑old boy and a 32‑year‑old man were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while a 30‑year‑old woman who was with them was not hurt. The driver remained at the scene and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In an update Friday, police confirmed the driver — a 48‑year‑old Richmond Hill man — has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death.

The investigation remains active, and police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash‑camera footage from the area.