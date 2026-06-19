The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a blockbuster deal to add to their defence corps.

The Maple Leafs completed a sign-and-trade for Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Darren Raddysh, the team announced on Friday, sending a 2026 fifth-round draft pick to the Lightning as compensation.

Raddysh signed an eight-year contract with Toronto, the team confirmed. The deal will pay Raddysh more than $8 million a season, according to Sportsnet. Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

“We are thrilled to add a defenceman of Darren’s calibre to our organization,” said Chayka via a press release. “Darren has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness, and strong play in all three zones. He strengthens our blue line in every situation and is exactly the type of player we want helping lead this team.”

Raddysh, 30, had a breakout season with the Lightning in 2025-26, posting 22 goals (10 on the power play) and 70 points. He was also a plus-21 and averaged 22:42 of ice time. All were career highs.

The Toronto native was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

New deal makes Raddysh one of the league’s highest-paid defencemen

Raddysh, originally signed to an entry-level contract by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018, joined the Lightning as a free agent on July 28, 2021, and has career totals of 35 goals and 108 assists for 143 points in 249 games.

Toronto’s old regime under Brad Treliving made a similar move in July 2024, acquiring the free-agent rights to Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars for Max Ellis and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick. The Leafs then signed the defenceman to a six-year, $27 million contract.

When the deal is made official, Raddysh will join a defence corps consisting of Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo, Emil Andrae (RFA), Phillipe Myers and the aforementioned Tanev.

Andrae, Samuel Ersson, and a third-round pick in 2026 were acquired from the Flyers earlier this week for Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit.