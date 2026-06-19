Toronto Public Health issues overdose warning due to tainted street drugs

The emergency entrance at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 19, 2026 8:26 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 8:33 pm.

Toronto Public Health has issued a warning after an increased number of overdoses were reported in the downtown area on Friday.

Public health officials could not say what specific drugs are connected to the overdoses, but they have received reports of a clear substance, which they say looks like glass, circulating among the unregulated drug supply.

Officials did not say how many overdoses were reported or if there were any fatalities.

“Toronto Public Health is issuing an alert to remind the public to be safe when using substances,” said the alert, which was issued around 5 p.m. “Toronto Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update if necessary.”

Toronto Public Health says if you must use drugs, try to do so in the company of someone you trust, and make sure you have a naloxone kit, which can be used to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

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