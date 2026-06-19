Woman wanted in connection with ‘gruesome’ death at North York building

Photo of Dzsenifer Olah is seen. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 19, 2026 4:08 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 4:11 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a 25-year-old woman in connection with the violent death of a man at a North York apartment building.

Investigators were called to a building on Agate Road, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on June 14 for reports that a group of people were fighting.

Police say a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being allegedly assaulted and hit by a vehicle. He was later identified as Eric Safar.

An eyewitness described the scene as “gruesome,” telling CityNews that it appeared the victim’s body “had been crushed.”

Police say two days later, two men turned themselves in to police. Milan Andras Babos, 18, of Hamilton and Richard Olah, 23, of Toronto, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators have now identified a third suspect, 25-year-old Dzsenifer Olah of Toronto. She is wanted for second-degree murder.

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