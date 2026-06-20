6th person dead in hospital after fatal Mapleton, Ont. car crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a sixth person has been pronounced dead in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash that happened in Mapleton, Ont. last week.

In a press release shared Friday, OPP announced the death of a 42-year-old man from Brampton who was the driver and lone occupant of an SUV that collided with a passenger van on June 12.

A total of 10 people were in the van at the time of the crash, including 5 children who were pronounced dead at the scene. The other five passengers sustained various injuries ranging from serious to minor, police said.

Four girls and one boy who were killed were members of a family from the community of Elmira and were 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 years old.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the deadly crash and are appealing for witnesses.

A GoFundMe has been started, for Peter and Elizabeth Bartsch – a couple who were in the van, but not related to the five Elmira children.

A separate GoFundMe has been started for the family of the five children, the Doerksen family.