Home damaged in Chinatown shooting, Toronto police investigating

Photo shows the scene of a shooting in Chinatown on Sat. June 20, 2026. (CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 20, 2026 10:51 am.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Baldwin and Beverley Streets just before 4:30 a.m. for reports regarding the sound of gunshots.

Authorities say evidence of gunfire was located in a residential area and confirmed that a gun was discharged after damage was found to a home in the neighbourhood. No injuries were reported.

A police investigation is ongoing.

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