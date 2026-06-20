Home damaged in Chinatown shooting, Toronto police investigating
Posted June 20, 2026 10:51 am.
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in Chinatown early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Baldwin and Beverley Streets just before 4:30 a.m. for reports regarding the sound of gunshots.
Authorities say evidence of gunfire was located in a residential area and confirmed that a gun was discharged after damage was found to a home in the neighbourhood. No injuries were reported.
A police investigation is ongoing.