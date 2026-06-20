Man and woman found dead during wellness check in Barrie

A Barrie Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 20, 2026 1:04 pm.

Barrie Police are investigating the death of a man and woman who were found deceased inside a home on Saturday.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of St. Vincent Street and Osprey Ridge Road for a wellness check and discovered the two individuals who were unresponsive.

“The victims are believed to be known to each other, and the incident appears isolated,” police wrote in a statement.

“There will be a police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” authorities added.

No other details were provided.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6th person dead in hospital after fatal Mapleton, Ont. car crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a sixth person has been pronounced dead in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash that happened in Mapleton, Ont. last week. In a press release shared Friday,...

27m ago

Woman shot in apartment building near Moss Park, police say

A woman was shot in an apartment building in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the area of Jarvis and Dundas Streets at approximately 9:30...

1h ago

Home damaged in Chinatown shooting, Toronto police investigating

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in Chinatown early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of Baldwin and Beverley Streets just before 4:30 a.m. for reports regarding...

3h ago

US-Iran talks begin Sunday as Tehran closes the strait over Lebanon fighting

TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — Iran on Saturday said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz because of Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon and warned that while negotiators were going to Switzerland for talks...

38m ago

Top Stories

6th person dead in hospital after fatal Mapleton, Ont. car crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a sixth person has been pronounced dead in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash that happened in Mapleton, Ont. last week. In a press release shared Friday,...

27m ago

Woman shot in apartment building near Moss Park, police say

A woman was shot in an apartment building in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the area of Jarvis and Dundas Streets at approximately 9:30...

1h ago

Home damaged in Chinatown shooting, Toronto police investigating

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in Chinatown early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of Baldwin and Beverley Streets just before 4:30 a.m. for reports regarding...

3h ago

US-Iran talks begin Sunday as Tehran closes the strait over Lebanon fighting

TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — Iran on Saturday said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz because of Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon and warned that while negotiators were going to Switzerland for talks...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Annual Ford Fest met with protesters

Ford Fest is billed as a free community barbecue celebrating Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives. Hundreds gathered in Scarborough for the event... But the Premier was also met by a large group of protesters demanding action.

14h ago

1:47
Man dead after being found critically injured in a laneway near Eglinton and Keele

A man was found with life-threatening injuries in an laneway near Eglinton Avenue West and Yarrow Road early Friday morning. Police are now calling it a homicide, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

17h ago

2:18
Seasonal weekend, cool and wet start to next week

Sunshine and seasonal conditions for Saturday and throughout the weekend as we welcome the first day of summer on Sunday.

18h ago

1:41
GTA sees sunny Friday ahead of rainy week

Kabir Bageria has more on what we expect for weather this weekend and in the early part of next week.

June 19, 2026 12:35 pm EST EST

0:29
Police investigate suspicious death near Eglinton and Keele

A man was found with life-threatening injuries in an laneway near Eglinton Avenue West and Yarrow Road early Friday morning. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

June 19, 2026 12:18 pm EST EST

More Videos