Man and woman found dead during wellness check in Barrie

Barrie Police are investigating the death of a man and woman who were found deceased inside a home on Saturday.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of St. Vincent Street and Osprey Ridge Road for a wellness check and discovered the two individuals who were unresponsive.

“The victims are believed to be known to each other, and the incident appears isolated,” police wrote in a statement.

“There will be a police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” authorities added.

No other details were provided.