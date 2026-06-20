Woman shot in apartment building near Moss Park, police say
Posted June 20, 2026 10:09 am.
A woman was shot in an apartment building in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jarvis and Dundas Streets at approximately 9:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say the victim was located at the scene with serious, life-threatening injuries, and transported to a hospital by paramedics.
No suspect description was provided, but police say an investigation is ongoing.