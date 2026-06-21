Drake is paying tribute to his late collaborator, Tay Keith.

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to honour the Memphis-born producer, who on Thursday was pronounced dead at 29.

In a post, Drake expressed his “endless and eternal gratitude” for Keith’s spirit and contributions to hip-hop, sharing a black-and-white photo of the chart-topping hitmaker shrouded by illustrated roses.

“You will be deeply missed,” added the rapper.

Keith’s production credits with Drake span multiple hits, including 2018’s “Nonstop” and “Sicko Mode,” the Travis Scott smash featuring Drake.

The Grammy-nominated producer, born BryTavious Chambers, was found dead Thursday in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play.

The Tennessee native also produced songs for Beyoncé, Eminem, 21 Savage, Miley Cyrus and several other musicians.

More recently, he worked on “What Did I Miss?” from Drake’s album “Iceman.”

A statement released by Keith’s family commemorated the producer for his achievements both in and out of the studio.

“BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation,” read the statement.

“From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press