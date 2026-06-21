Lamb shank, 48 cans of beans, gum: A look at what Alberta’s politicians expense

EDMONTON — A survey of spending over the last fiscal year by Alberta’s provincial politicians indicates taxpayers are footing the bill on everything from bison steak dinners to a pack of gum.

And a can of pop.

The expenses, posted online on the legislative assembly website, show the purchases kept within the rules set for the job, which includes meeting constituents and stakeholders, travel costs and some living expenses.

Among the biggest one-time expenses were for the United Conservatives’ Nolan Dyck and David Eggen of the Opposition NDP.

Dyck expensed about $6,500 for an eight-night hotel stay in Calgary during last year’s Stampede.

Eggen, the longest-serving MLA in the legislature, spent $6,250 at an Edmonton restaurant earlier this year for a Ramadan celebration he hosted.

For some politicians, steak was on the menu.

Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams billed just over $500 for two dinners with constituents, complete with $63 bison steaks with shrimp skewers on the side, a lamb shank and wagyu ravioli. At a third dinner at the same restaurant, Williams submitted a bill for $45 before tip.

Former United Conservative cabinet minister Peter Guthrie, who now leads the Progressive Tories, expensed a $430 steak, bison and salmon dinner for six in December.

Opposition NDP agriculture critic Heather Sweet expensed a steak lunch with a staffer in her office, though her seven-ounce steaks were almost half the size — and cost — as those ordered by Williams.

A review showed expenses by Premier Danielle Smith were largely limited to hotel stays, though receipts submitted under the office supplies category included club soda, lemonade, protein bars and trail mix.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi’s bills were also limited to hotel stays and Uber receipts. In August, he expensed $125 worth of doughnuts for a back-to-school event.

Many receipts were for restaurant meetings and coffee chats.

Parmeet Singh Boparai, an NDP member for Calgary, expensed just over 100 lunches and dinners for the 2025-26 fiscal year, ranging from $13 to nearly $150, with Cactus Club being a common destination.

The two United Conservative MLAs from Fort McMurray — Energy Minister Brian Jean and backbencher Tany Yao — expensed a combined 40 breakfasts, lunches or dinners with constituents in the year. The local Smitty’s was a popular choice.

As for others, the receipts indicate that rather than eating out, many politicians expensed sweets and snacks — beef jerky, Ring Pops, Cheezies, energy drinks and bananas — to host constituents for meetings or to have on hand in their offices.

Some purchases were also quite small, such as former finance minister Nate Horner submitting a receipt for a single can of Pepsi, or Utilities Minister R.J. Sigurdson expensing a bottle of Excel Polar Ice gum under the provision of office supplies.

On the other end of the scale, some MLAs expensed thousands of dollars to cater events or host barbecues.

Guthrie’s office spent $4,300 to throw its annual Stampede barbecue last year, covering hotdog buns, bratwursts, sauerkraut, and 48 cans of pork and beans. His office didn’t respond to questions.

Legislature Speaker Ric McIver, a United Conservative, teamed up with Arts Minister Tanya Fir to host a barbecue, splitting about $4,000 worth of supplies. NDP energy critic Nagwan Al-Guneid spent $4,300 to cater an event in her constituency last fall.

And then there are the kids. Assisted Living Minister Nathan Neudorf, for example, ordered almost $900 worth of pizza for a lunch last year to celebrate soon-to-be graduates at a Lethbridge high school.

Elected officials can also use their allowance to buy tickets to events that they will attend as a public official — and some did just that, for everything from food bank fundraisers to prayer breakfasts.

NDP arts critic Joe Ceci expensed $270 for two tickets to Block Heater, a winter music festival in Calgary. UCP backbencher Eric Bouchard expensed a $578 ticket to a forum held by conservative podcaster Shaun Newman in March, which the premier spoke at.

Each MLA is given a base amount of about $160,000, but those who represent urban areas get an extra $6,000. There is also additional cash provided depending on population and the number of voters in each constituency.

Alcohol is prohibited.

The expenses are approved by the legislative assembly office and, as part of the deal, politicians must publicly share quarterly expense reports, complete with itemized receipts.

Spokespeople for both parties said they followed the rules.

“Constituency budgets are used to stay connected with constituents, local businesses and community organizations, and all expenses are publicly posted,” said Daniel Verrier with the UCP caucus.

A spokesperson for the NDP caucus did take issue with Williams’ dinners, as well as a $300 grocery store gift card purchased by former United Conservative cabinet minister Matt Jones as a “condolence” gift for a constituent.

“We have to be prudent. We can’t have fancy dinners or personal gifts paid for by the taxpayer,” the NDP spokesperson said in a statement.

Verrier did not answer questions about Jones’ gift card.

Ian Stedman, a law professor specializing in government ethics and public policy, said most of the expenses were about what you would expect for MLAs, but said some were questionable.

Stedman, with York University, said expensing a can of pop or a pack of gum seemed like a “waste of time,” but conceded there could be valid reasons, such as helping a staff member with bad breath instead of having to tell them, “Hey, your breath stinks.”

Lori Turnbull, a political scientist with Dalhousie University, also questioned the gum.

“Sometimes the lower amounts are the weirder ones to understand,” she said. “I think you can look at that and think, ‘Wow, you must have a really high sense of entitlement if you think the taxpayer should be buying your gum.'”

Stedman said what stood out to him the most was the regular meals being expensed. Without knowing more about the meetings, Stedman said it could come off as the politicians supplementing their food budgets.

He said in Alberta, and elsewhere, it’s largely up to each caucus to set a culture of what is acceptable and what’s over the top, even if the expense falls within the rules.

“Wagyu ravioli — I mean, that sounds delightful — I’m not so sure it’s a taxpayer expense.”

Turnbull said it’s best to apply a value-for-money lens when judging the expenses. Sometimes, pricey dinners pay even bigger dividends.

“Just because an expense is big doesn’t mean that it is not in the public interest,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press