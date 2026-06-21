Major collision on Hwy. 401 in Etobicoke sends 2 people to hospital

A major collision sent two people to a hospital and shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Kipling Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a crash between two vehicles was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles caught on fire.

Two people were brought to a hospital for treatment with injuries ranging from minor to serious. One person was treated at the scene and released.

The highway was closed for more than several hours and reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the victim’s lives are not in danger and that an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.