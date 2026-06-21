Man accused of shooting at Peel police officer is arrested

Police in Peel Region were conducting an investigation in the area of Torbram Road and Lucknow Drive early Sunday morning when a man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the police.

By Denio Lourenco and The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2026 12:20 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2026 3:24 pm.

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly shooting at a Peel Regional Police officer in Mississauga.

Authorities were conducting an investigation in the area of Torbram Road and Lucknow Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m. when a man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at a cop.

“The officer was not struck or injured,” police wrote in a statement to CityNews. “Officers subsequently arrested the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

After being cleared by hospital staff, the suspect was taken into police custody.

Police said the incident does not fall under the mandate of the Special Investigations Unit.

The incident comes after the recent deaths of two Ontario police officers in separate incidents this month.

Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, 43, was shot and killed on June 11 while officers executed a search warrant at a North York apartment building. Investigators said the warrant was connected to a series of shootings, including a March attack on the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Days earlier, on June 9, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali, 29, was killed in the Hearst area after being struck by a vehicle while officers conducted an investigation.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Peel Regional Police on the scene after an officer was shot at during an investigation in Mississauga on June 21, 2026. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio
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