Peel health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Toronto airport this month

A women is shown suffering from measles on her arms. iStock suthep wongkhad

By John Marchesan

Posted June 21, 2026 10:58 pm.

Public health officials in Peel Region say members of the public may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles at Pearson Airport earlier this month.

Peel Public Health says anyone who was on Ethiopian flight ET552 from Addis Ababa to Toronto and Air Canada flight AC410 from Toronto to Montreal on June 13, or was in Terminal 1 on the same date between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., may have been exposed.

Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for possible symptoms until July 4.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immunized or have not previously had measles,” health officials said in a release issued Sunday. “Measles symptoms begin 7-21 days after infection and may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, sensitivity to light, red rash lasting 4 to 7 days.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to contact their health care provider or their local public health unit as soon as possible to get further advice.

According to the latest data published by Public Health Ontario, there have been 27 cases of measles reported in 2026 as of May 26.

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