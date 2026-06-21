Senators to trade Brady Tkachuk to Panthers

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, right, protests a call with an official during the second period of an Game 1 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Karl DeBlaker/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 21, 2026 6:14 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2026 7:23 pm.

Brady Tkachuk is joining his brother in Florida.

The Ottawa Senators will be trading their captain to the Florida Panthers, sources confirmed to Sportsnet on Sunday.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the Senators will receive two first-round picks in this year’s draft (ninth and 25th overall), along with a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2030 for Tkachuk.

Tkachuk will be a teammate of his brother Matthew Tkachuk in Florida. The brothers helped Team USA win gold at this year’s Olympics.

Questions about Brady Tkachuk’s future in Ottawa started swirling late this season amid some rumours the American might be interested in playing in the U.S.

“I feel like I’ve answered this hundreds of times,” Tkachuk said at a season-ending press conference in April.

“None of that, I feel like I’ve never shown, I’ve never said, none of those things ever came out of my mouth. And quite honestly, it’s just getting frustrating. It’s becoming a distraction, because I have been fully committed to this team, to the city, and it’s just becoming a distraction and frustrating to deal with.”

Tkachuk has two years left on his deal.

A four-time all-star, Tkachuk had 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points in 60 games last season.

The Senators made the playoffs for a second year in a row after a long rebuild this year, but were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Tkachuk was held pointless in the series against Carolina.

He joins a Panthers squad that missed the playoffs this year following two Stanley Cup titles in a row.

The Senators picked Tkachuk, 26, fourth overall in the 2018 draft.

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