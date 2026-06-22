Carney says goodbye to close ally, ‘friend’ as British PM Starmer says he’ll resign

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, speaks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre left, during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2026 12:13 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2026 1:11 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is saying goodbye to his British counterpart after the two met repeatedly to discuss a shared vision for western countries.

Conceding that he had lost the support of the party membership, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday he will resign once his Labour Party chooses a new leader.

“Throughout, and in the face of exceptional challenges, Keir has acted with principle, determination, and collaboration,” Carney wrote on the platform X. “The world is safer and allies are more united because of his efforts.”

Carney noted Starmer’s work to support Ukraine by convening the Coalition of the Willing, a group of nations which has offered to safeguard a future ceasefire.

Carney also praised Starmer’s work to “strengthen NATO, improve Arctic co-operation, and deepen the historic partnership between Canada and the United Kingdom.”

“I am grateful for your friendship,” he added.

Carney and Starmer both came into office with high popularity on a centre-left platform that included some fiscally conservative measures. The two have had several bilateral meetings in both London and Ottawa over the 15 months since Carney became prime minister.

Starmer struggled with economic promises and faced criticism for appointing scandal-linked figures. His position was undermined by dismal poll numbers and substantial losses in May elections at the local level.

One of Starmer’s possible successors is former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who easily won a seat in the House of Commons in a recent byelection.

Burnham has promised not to raise taxes but it is not clear how he would position the U.K. in numerous areas, including foreign policy.

Starmer’s resignation came the day before Britain marks the 10th anniversary of its vote to leave the European Union — a decision that continues to roil the country’s economy and politics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx proposes big penalty hike in effort to combat GO Transit and UP Express fare evasion

A Metrolinx proposal would see first-time fines jump to $200 from $35 for GO Transit and UP Express riders who don't show proof of payment.

2h ago

Child allegedly sexually assaulted inside Scarborough grocery store; suspect sought

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a child inside a grocery store in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the Victoria...

4h ago

Man who fatally shot 2 security guards at Vaughan nightclub sentenced to life in prison

York Regional Police officers said the shooting happened at ATL Lounge on Highway 7 West in Vaughan on July 23, 2022.

2h ago

Active shooter alert issued in Côte-des-Neiges, 2 cops injured, 1 civilian injured

An active shooter alert was issued Monday morning in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges borough as police ask people to avoid the area. Residents are asked to shelter in place and stay away from the windows. At...

live

23m ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx proposes big penalty hike in effort to combat GO Transit and UP Express fare evasion

A Metrolinx proposal would see first-time fines jump to $200 from $35 for GO Transit and UP Express riders who don't show proof of payment.

2h ago

Child allegedly sexually assaulted inside Scarborough grocery store; suspect sought

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a child inside a grocery store in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Officers were called to the Victoria...

4h ago

Man who fatally shot 2 security guards at Vaughan nightclub sentenced to life in prison

York Regional Police officers said the shooting happened at ATL Lounge on Highway 7 West in Vaughan on July 23, 2022.

2h ago

Active shooter alert issued in Côte-des-Neiges, 2 cops injured, 1 civilian injured

An active shooter alert was issued Monday morning in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges borough as police ask people to avoid the area. Residents are asked to shelter in place and stay away from the windows. At...

live

23m ago

Most Watched Today

0:26
Scattered showers to begin work week

A cloudy and wet start with up to 5 millimetres of showers on Monday before things clear up later in the day

19h ago

0:36
Suspect in custody after police officer shot at in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region were conducting an investigation in the area of Torbram Road and Lucknow Drive early Sunday morning when a man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the police.

18h ago

2:12
Germany - Ivory Coast play in Toronto Stadium's third World Cup match

Germany defeated Ivory Coast in stoppage time before another sellout crowd at Toronto Stadium on Saturday. Brandon Choghri caught up with jubilant fans after the match.

June 20, 2026 11:20 pm EST EST

3:24
Thousands returned to FIFA fan fest on Saturday

Thousands returned to FIFA fan fest on Saturday as Germany and Ivory Coast competed in Toronto, Alessandra Carneiro has more on the celebrations.

June 20, 2026 7:49 pm EST EST

0:44
Seasonal temps with rain on the horizon

Summer officially arrives early Sunday morning, bringing with it lots of sunshine for Father's Day.

June 20, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

More Videos