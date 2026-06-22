Former owner, steward of iconic Toronto restaurant Fran’s passes away

Francis “Fran” Deck, the son of Fran’s Restaurant founder G. Francis “Fran” Deck who built upon his father’s legacy, has passed away.

The iconic restaurant was founded in 1940. The 10-seat diner opened at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue and grew into one of the most recognizable restaurants in Toronto. The family later opened more locations at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, and on College Street.

The younger Deck served as the owner, operator and steward of Fran’s for decades and dedicated his life “to preserving the values of hospitality, community, and accessibility that made Fran’s a household name across generations,” according to a news release sent out by his family Monday evening.

Under his leadership, the family said Deck worked to keep the character and traditions that made Fran’s special.

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, former colleagues, loyal customers, and the many people whose lives he touched throughout the city,” the statement said.

The Kim family acquired Fran’s Restaurant company in 1998. They opened the location at Victoria and Shuter streets in 2004, and the location near Yonge and Front streets in 2010.

Only two locations remain in Toronto: Yonge and College streets, and Victoria and Shuter streets.

Funeral and memorial details are expected to be announced by the family at a later date.