Hamilton Police investigating suspicious incidents where female driver, male passenger allegedly approached girls

The Hamilton Police Service is alerting the public about two suspicious incidents where a female driver and male passenger allegedly approached female youths as they walked in the area around Upper James Street and Airport Road East.

A police statement said the first incident occurred on Thursday at around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators said a black SUV stopped a girl as she walked near Spitfire Drive and Marion Street.

They said a female was driving the vehicle with a male, front-seat passenger.

“The driver engaged the youth in conversation about dating the male passenger,” the Hamilton police release explained. “The youth advised she had a boyfriend and walked away.”

Officers said a similar incident occurred the next day at around 9:10 a.m. near Marion Street and Longview Court.

Investigators said two people matching the descriptions from the incident a day previous approached a girl and attempted to engage her in conversation. In the second incident, however, they were in a white SUV.

The girl did not approach the vehicle and left the area.

“Although the vehicles involved were different colours, the female driver and male passenger are believed to have similar descriptions in both incidents,” the release added.

They are described as:

Female Driver:

• East Indian descent

• Brown skin

• Approximately 47 to 60 years old

• Long black hair in a low ponytail

• Hair unkempt at the front

• Brown eyes

• Wearing clear glasses

• Thin face

• Wearing a black shirt and grey cardigan

Male Passenger:

• East Indian descent

• Brown skin

• Approximately 32 to 47 years old

• Large build

• Full head of thick, black curly hair

• Large black curly beard

• Dark eyes

• Wearing a black t-shirt

“Hamilton Police are asking residents and motorists in the area to review any dash camera, residential surveillance or other video footage from the area around the time of these incidents.”