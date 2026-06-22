City of Toronto emergency crews are responding to a diesel spill in Mimico Creek after fuel was discovered in the waterway on Sunday evening.

The city confirmed to CityNews that teams were deployed on June 21 in the Legion Road and Manitoba Street area and immediately began containment efforts. Absorbent booms — floating tubes designed to trap and soak up petroleum products — have been placed across sections of the creek to limit the spread of diesel downstream.

Liza Ballantyne, Director of Environment, Energy and Emergency for the City of Toronto, said the municipality is now working closely with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) on both cleanup and the investigation into how the fuel entered the water.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) on cleanup efforts and an investigation into the source and cause,” Ballantyne told CityNews. “Questions about the cause or impacts should be directed to MECP.”

The ministry has not yet released information about potential causes. A supervisor with the City of Toronto declined to comment but told CityNews that the spill occurred over the weekend.

This is not the first time Mimico Creek has been affected by a spill. In August 2023, a contamination event from an Etobicoke industrial fire washed into the creek, resulting in visible pollution and impacts to wildlife. That incident prompted a multi‑agency response and raised concerns about industrial runoff and emergency preparedness in the area.