SPVM officer, civilian identified after being killed in Côte-des-Neiges shooting

“Very unfortunate,” says Schneur Robin, reacting to the deaths of SPVM officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian Michael Moshe Mizrahi, who were killed in a Montreal shooting Monday. Johanie Bouffard reports.

By News Staff

Posted June 22, 2026 8:45 pm.

Montreal police have confirmed the death of officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane.

SPVM said Officer Benredouane was killed in the line of duty on Monday, protecting the population while responding to an active shooter incident in the Côte-des-Neiges borough.

Benredouane was 34-years-old and had been an SPVM officer since 2021.

“His passing is a great loss for our organization. His sense of duty, dedication and professionalism will forever be remembered,” read a statement from the SPVM on Monday evening.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) also confirmed that Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi was killed during the shooting.

In a post to social media, the CIJA said Mizrahi was “a beloved member of Montreal’s Jewish community, an innocent victim of today’s events.”

Montrealers will see flags at half-mast from the SPVM, the City of Montreal and Quebec’s National Assembly.

(Left) Mohamed Lamine Benredouane. (Courtesy: SPVM) (Right) Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi. (Credit: Facebook)
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