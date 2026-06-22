The Big Story

How parents and teens actually feel about a social media ban

X and other apps on a smartphone. (iSTock/Galeh Kholis Pambudi)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 22, 2026 7:23 am.

Canada has taken inspiration from its fellow commonwealth cousin, Australia, and has moved to ban social media for anyone under 16.

A part of Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act requires social media platforms to ensure kids are staying safe online, or else they get banned. But what ‘safe’ looks like exactly hasn’t been clearly outlined by Ottawa yet. The act also aims at protecting children from AI chatbots.

Academics and experts in the safe have spoken both for and against the act, but how do the actual stakeholders feel about it?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Jenny Perez, founder of Unplugged, as well as a 13-year-old from Alberta to get a pulse check on how parents and teenagers are feeling about the legislation, and how the next few months could unfold.

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