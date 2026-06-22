Child allegedly sexually assaulted inside Scarborough grocery store; suspect sought

Toronto Police have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 22, 2026 9:22 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2026 9:29 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a child inside a grocery store in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area around 7 p.m. on June 21, after a report that a child had been assaulted while shopping with their parents.

According to investigators, the child was inside a grocery store when an unknown man approached and sexually assaulted the victim. Police say the suspect immediately fled, prompting a civilian to chase him on foot before losing sight of him.

The incident is being investigated as sexual interference, a criminal offence involving sexual contact with a person under 16.

Police have released images of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

The man is described as male, approximately 30 years old, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, dark Adidas shorts and pink Crocs. Investigators say the man left the area on foot.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a child inside a grocery store. Photo: TPS.
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