Two people allegedly bitten by dog in the Bloor and Church streets area

A Toronto Police Services cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 22, 2026 6:11 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2026 6:39 pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital after allegedly being bitten by a dog in the Bloor and Church streets area Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection around 3:30 p.m. for reports someone had been bitten by a dog.

Two people were found injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, allegedly from being bitten by a dog.

The dog and the owner were still on the scene when police arrived.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are working in collaboration with Toronto Animal Services.

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