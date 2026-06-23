Bank of Canada governor raises alarm over global imbalances in Paris speech

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem waits to appear at the finance committee in Ottawa, Monday, May 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2026 9:27 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2026 9:43 am.

The governor of the Bank of Canada is warning about persistent imbalances between major economic powers in a rare speech to a business audience overseas.

Tiff Macklem is in Paris today where he’s taking aim at global imbalances like overproduction from countries like China and outsized investment flows into the United States.

He says trade or fiscal imbalances aren’t inherently problematic and can be part of the normal functioning of global financial systems.

But he warns that when those imbalances have become too one-sided for too long, they can spill over with consequences for inflation, stock prices and relationships between countries.

Macklem says innovations like artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies are exacerbating some of these imbalances and making them harder to track and regulate.

Protectionism might offer some short-term relief to countries grappling with these imbalances, but Macklem urges financial leaders to lean more into open trade and stronger co-operation across borders to build a more resilient global system.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Montreal shooting that killed 3, including police officer and civilian, was not terrorist attack: public security minister

The shooting in Montreal that left three people dead – a police officer, a civilian, and the lone suspect – was not an act of terrorism, according to Quebec's public security minister. The Monday...

12h ago

Construction to begin next month on Leaside Bridge safety barrier

Construction is set to begin on a new safety barrier on Toronto's Leaside Bridge, two years after a 76-year-old man was killed when another person fell from the bridge and landed on his vehicle. The...

11h ago

Home riddled with bullets in overnight King Township shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a suspect after a home in King Township was struck by gunfire early Tuesday. Police were called around 2:15 a.m. to the area of King Road and Keele Street...

1h ago

Timeline of police officers in Canada killed in the line of duty

A Montreal police officer was shot dead and another was injured when they responded to a 911 call on Monday morning about a shooter at a hotel in the city's Côte-des-Neiges district. The shooting marked...

25m ago

Top Stories

Montreal shooting that killed 3, including police officer and civilian, was not terrorist attack: public security minister

The shooting in Montreal that left three people dead – a police officer, a civilian, and the lone suspect – was not an act of terrorism, according to Quebec's public security minister. The Monday...

12h ago

Construction to begin next month on Leaside Bridge safety barrier

Construction is set to begin on a new safety barrier on Toronto's Leaside Bridge, two years after a 76-year-old man was killed when another person fell from the bridge and landed on his vehicle. The...

11h ago

Home riddled with bullets in overnight King Township shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a suspect after a home in King Township was struck by gunfire early Tuesday. Police were called around 2:15 a.m. to the area of King Road and Keele Street...

1h ago

Timeline of police officers in Canada killed in the line of duty

A Montreal police officer was shot dead and another was injured when they responded to a 911 call on Monday morning about a shooter at a hotel in the city's Côte-des-Neiges district. The shooting marked...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Victims in Montreal police shooting confirmed

“Very unfortunate,” says Schneur Robin, reacting to the deaths of SPVM officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian Michael Moshe Mizrahi, who were killed in a Montreal shooting Monday. Johanie Bouffard reports.

30m ago

2:36
Temperatures heating up at the end of the month

It will stay dry for Tuesday's match at Toronto Stadium as temperatures start to heat up towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:48
Construction to begin on Leaside Bridge barrier in July

Safety barriers are set to be installed on Leaside Bridge beginning in July. Erica Natividad with how a family's tragedy prompted the accelerated effort and why the barrier is only temporary for now.

15h ago

2:25
Police officer, civilian, lone suspect dead in Montreal shooting

“It’s a real nightmare,” said Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher after a police officer, a civilian, and a lone shooter are dead. The incident Monday morning triggered an active shooter alert. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

15h ago

2:14
Will More accident victims sue when auto policies change in Ontario?

This is A follow-Up to a Speakers Corner story we brought you last week. Could big upcoming changes to auto policies mean a big uptick to lawsuits in Ontario? Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

More Videos