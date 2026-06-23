Durham police say a Whitchurch‑Stouffville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly transferring more than $900,000 from a 95‑year‑old man’s bank account while acting as his Power of Attorney.

The unit launched the investigation in April 2025 after receiving a report that the suspect had been moving large sums of money out of the victim’s account without consent.

According to investigators, the suspect — who is known to the victim — allegedly transferred over $900,000 into his own personal account. Police say the victim had no knowledge of the withdrawals.

On June 22, officers arrested the suspect without incident.

Because identifying the accused would reveal the identity of the elderly victim, police say they are withholding the suspect’s name.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with Theft by Person Holding Power of Attorney, Theft Over $5,000, and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.