Toronto police say a 66‑year‑old man has now been identified as the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision last month following a public appeal that included the release of a composite sketch.

The crash happened around 1:19 a.m. on May 31 in the area of Old Park Road and Eglinton Avenue West, where officers were called for reports of a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

According to investigators, a 23‑year‑old man was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Eglinton when an unidentified male pedestrian attempted to cross from the north side of the street to the south. The pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver remained on site and cooperated with officers.

On June 5, police released a composite sketch and an image of the man, asking the public for help. Police confirmed Tuesday that the pedestrian has now been identified as a 66‑year‑old man, and thanked community members who came forward with information.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision remains ongoing.