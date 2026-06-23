Man dies after losing control of e-bike in Scarborough

A 73-year-old man has died after losing control of his e-bike in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Investigators found that the man has been operating an e-bike eastbound on Kingston Road when he lost control and struck a curb. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone in the area who may have security or dashcam footage to contact police.