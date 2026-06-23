Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Markham parking lot
Posted June 23, 2026 3:10 pm.
Last Updated June 23, 2026 5:42 pm.
A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Markham parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
York police say they were called to a plaza southeast of the Woodbine Avenue and Denison Street intersection around 1:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.
The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver involved remained on the scene.
More to come