Man wanted in alleged murder of his parents in Mississauga spotted in High Park

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say.

Peel police say Jordan Sangwin, 46, was seen in High Park around 11 p.m. and is believed to be travelling on foot. Police also released a video of him walking.

WANTED FOR FIRST-DEGREE MURDER



Jordan Sangwin, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following a double homicide, was last seen near High Park in Toronto around 11 p.m. last night and is believed to be travelling on foot.



Desc: Medium build, short salt & pepper hair, clean shaven.… pic.twitter.com/oLpgnnTWhd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 24, 2026

Investigators have been searching for Sangwin since Thursday night when a man and a woman were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found at a home in Mississauga.

Police later confirmed that a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old were pronounced dead.

Sangwin is the victim’s son. He is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.

He is described white, with a medium build, short salt and pepper hair and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, dark shorts and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.