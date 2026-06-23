Man wanted in alleged murder of his parents in Mississauga spotted in High Park
Posted June 23, 2026 8:23 pm.
Last Updated June 23, 2026 8:36 pm.
A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say.
Peel police say Jordan Sangwin, 46, was seen in High Park around 11 p.m. and is believed to be travelling on foot. Police also released a video of him walking.
Investigators have been searching for Sangwin since Thursday night when a man and a woman were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found at a home in Mississauga.
Police later confirmed that a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old were pronounced dead.
Sangwin is the victim’s son. He is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.
He is described white, with a medium build, short salt and pepper hair and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, dark shorts and carrying a black duffle bag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.