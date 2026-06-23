One of Canada’s ‘ninja’ champs is climbing to international heights
Posted June 23, 2026 6:42 am.
Last Updated June 23, 2026 6:43 am.
Drew Morelli is a “ninja competitor”, representing the Hamilton area, who’s now preparing to represent Canada at the World Championships.
Morelli was recently crowned a provincial and national ninja champ, demonstrating incredible perseverance, leadership, and sportsmanship.
Drew Morelli
Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Drew? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!