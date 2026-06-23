2 females, one aged 14, arrested in stolen vehicle with imitation firearms: Durham police

Durham Regional Police officers say two suspects, an adult female and a 14-year-old girl, were both arrested after they were allegedly found driving a stolen vehicle in Oshawa.

Officers spotted the vehicle, a Dodge minivan previously reported stolen, in the area of Glen and Porter streets on Sunday, June 21, at around 8:10 p.m.

Officers approached the vehicle and arrested both suspects without incident.

Investigators say a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up two imitation firearms.

They also later determined that the vehicle was linked to several other alleged incidents currently under investigation, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, mischief, and assault with a weapon, “where the occupants discharged a bb-style gun at the victim.”

Brooklynn Noseworthy, 18, of Oshawa, is charged with possess property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The youth, who can’t be named, faces the same charge.