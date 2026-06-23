Alleged Montreal shooter identified as 25-year-old from Lethbridge, Alberta

The alleged shooter in Montreal on Monday has been identified as Seth Scott Hatfield, 25, from Lethbridge, Alta.

His name was released by the Quebec coroner Tuesday.

The coroner has also identified the two other people killed — Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, a Montreal police officer, and Michel Mizrahi, 68, a bystander caught in the crossfire.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher says officers were met with gunfire after responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun at a Hilton hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges district on Monday morning.

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting, while Quebec provincial police have launched a parallel criminal probe.

Lethbridge Police said Tuesday morning they were conducting a high-risk search at a home along Lemoyne Crescent.

The police force also said they had evacuated several neighbouring residences and were asking members of the public to avoid the area.