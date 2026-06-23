UK’s revolving doors of prime ministers post-Brexit

Keir Starmer’s resignation as Britian’s prime minister marks the sixth in just a decade, as political turmoil and a post-Brexit reality disturb the country’s stability.

Poised to be the country’s next leader is Greater-Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Mel Cappe, distinguished fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, to discuss what lead to Starmer stepping down, what challenges lies ahead for the country’s new leader, and the legacy that Starmer leaves behind.

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