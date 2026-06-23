The Big Story

UK’s revolving doors of prime ministers post-Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces his resignation to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 23, 2026 7:23 am.

Keir Starmer’s resignation as Britian’s prime minister marks the sixth in just a decade, as political turmoil and a post-Brexit reality disturb the country’s stability.

Poised to be the country’s next leader is Greater-Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Mel Cappe, distinguished fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, to discuss what lead to Starmer stepping down, what challenges lies ahead for the country’s new leader, and the legacy that Starmer leaves behind.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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