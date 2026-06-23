Suspect arrested after child allegedly sexually assaulted inside Scarborough grocery store

Toronto Police have released images of the suspect wanted in an alleged assault of a child at a Scarborough grocery store. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 23, 2026 9:42 pm.

A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child inside a grocery store in Scarborough has been arrested.

Officers were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area around 7 p.m. on June 21, after a report that a child had been assaulted while shopping with their parents.

According to investigators, the child was inside a grocery store when an unknown man approached and sexually assaulted the victim. Police say the suspect immediately fled, prompting a civilian to chase him on foot before losing sight of him.

On Tuesday, Idris Olajide Oladejo, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

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