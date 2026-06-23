Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of 28-year-old Toronto man

A suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old Toronto man.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Yarrow Road near Keele Street around 2:15 a.m. for a medical call.

Police say officers located an unresponsive man in a laneway, suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, and the man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Isaiah Peters Alexander of Toronto.

On Tuesday, Omar Peters, 44, of Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.