Woman charged in alleged hate-motivated assault in downtown Toronto

A woman has been arrested in an alleged hate-motivated assault in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

Police say they were called to an assault in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Sunday.

It’s alleged the suspect approached the victim from behind and shoved her to the ground, causing her to fall into the roadway. During the assault, the woman allegedly made anti-East Asian comments towards the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries and the suspect fled before police arrived.

On Tuesday, Thalia Barber, 29, of Toronto was charged with assault. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.