World Cup tourists find Toronto is more than a match day attraction

TORONTO — Halfway through Toronto’s World Cup hosting journey, visitors from around the world say the city has offered them much more than soccer.

Lovro Mihalec, who travelled to Canada from Croatia for the first time, said he wasn’t sure there would be much to do except watch his country play against Panama at Toronto Stadium and spend time with his uncle’s family in Hamilton, Ont.

But three days after his arrival, Mihalec said he realized he was wrong.

“I see it’s a lot of excitement, a lot of culture and diversity, and you can explore around … because you have also nice nature and everything, so wonderful,” he said ahead of the Panama-Croatia matchup on Tuesday.

The city’s vibe has exceeded his expectations so far.

“It’s so nice. It’s like similar to America, but it’s really more chill, more stable. I don’t know, people are more warm and energetic,” Mihalec said. “I like it so much.”

Mihalec, who arrived with his father, said they are planning to continue their Toronto tour over the next few days, with the CN Tower and a farmers’ market being on top of their to-do list. The duo’s next destination is Montreal, he said.

British couple Bill Aitken and Chloe Lay, who arrived in Toronto three days ago from Italy where they live, said they have enjoyed their time in the city by going to local pubs, watching soccer games, and visiting the historic St. Lawrence Market and distillery district.

“There’s a good energy everywhere I think we weren’t expecting,” Lay said. “I’ve never really thought there’s that much to do for a tourist (here), so we were a bit unsure, but I think we’ve had a great time.”

Aitken said he was surprised to see the level of enthusiasm for soccer in Canada. “We weren’t sure how … big the soccer is in North America, but I feel like everyone’s been really up for it.”

The couple had tickets to the Panama-Croatia game on Tuesday and said they will leave Toronto on Friday, after watching the city’s fifth World Cup match between Iraq and Senegal. But before that, they will be sure to check out the CN Tower and take a ferry to Toronto Islands.

Estefania Guillen, a Panamanian visitor who came from Florida to watch her country’s team play, said she and her friends will attend a fan fest after the game to celebrate whatever the result might be.

While she praised Toronto as “very beautiful,” she said there are plenty of other reasons to like the city.

“The people are very friendly … but actually I was telling my friends that I love the airport, so smooth, so welcoming, so far so good.”

Visiting the iconic Niagara Falls and going to a baseball game are part of her group’s itinerary, Guillen said.

The City of Toronto said it is proud that it has “truly welcomed the world” during the World Cup.

“We’ve seen visitors from across the globe sharing their experiences online and highlighting the warmth, diversity and hospitality that make our city special,” city spokesperson Imane Boussaid wrote in a statement.

Toronto police said they have arrested around 20 people in incidents related to World Cup events, including four foreign visitors, and intercepted a total of 15 drones flying over restricted areas.

But security and safety have been overall satisfactory, given the sheer number of people visiting the city during the tournament, the force said.

“The crowds, atmosphere and fan celebrations have been overwhelmingly positive, and considering the large number of visitors in the city, we have seen very few incidents of concern,” police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement.

Police also have reported few game-day arrests in Vancouver, Canada’s second host city where matches have been played before sellout crowds at B.C. Place. The city’s downtown has been buzzing with visitors and locals enjoying the games.

In Toronto, stormy and rainy weather in the early days of the tournament have led to delays and cancellations of viewing events, including at the flagship FIFA Fan Festival.

But for Sandra Doknjas, a Croatian visitor who came to Toronto with her husband and brother for the World Cup, even the unpredictable weather is something she has enjoyed.

“Well, in Croatia it’s now 35 degrees, it’s very hot, so it’s very good here, very pleasant,” she said at a downtown bar.

She said the family will explore Ontario as much as they can before they leave on Friday for Philadelphia, where Croatia is playing its next match. But Doknjas said her husband is already planning another Toronto visit.

“We don’t have much time to explore the city, so he (is) planning to come back in August here for like two weeks,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press