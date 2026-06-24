The Big Story

Doctor or data? Trust, AI and the rise of misinformation

Person holding Android smartphone. Unsplash.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 24, 2026 7:26 am.

Sure, you can ask it for a recipe or ideas for a themed birthday party. But in lieu of a health-care provider, maybe that’s when we should draw the line on turning to AI.

A recent survey from the Canadian Medical Association found that 97 per cent of doctors had to either step in or address consequences after patients followed health-care advice from an online forum or AI.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Ma’n H. Zawati, an associate professor at McGill University and the research director at the Centre of Genomics and Policy, to discuss just how far we should let artificial intelligence run through our health-care system, and how Canadians can stay informed while searching for timely medical advice.

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