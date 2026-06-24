Canada to face South Africa in World Cup knockout match

One team will make history when Canada faces South Africa in the first knockout match at the World Cup Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Upstart South Africa secured a fixture with Canada with a 1-0 win over South Korea on Wednesday in Monterrey, Mexico.

South Africa, ranked 54th in the world, and No. 31 Canada both have advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in World Cup play. The winner will advance to the round of 16.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups with one win, one tie and one loss.

Canada missed a chance to finish first in Group B and play a knockout game in Vancouver with a 2-1 loss to group winner Switzerland on Wednesday at BC Place.

The South Africans overtook Czechia and South Korea for second in Group A behind Mexico with Wednesday’s win, combined with Mexico’s victory over Czechia.

South Africa is in its fourth World Cup after failing to qualify for the last three. Canada is in its third World Cup.

The two sides have met just once before with South Africa beating Canada 2-0 in a friendly in 2007.