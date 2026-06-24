Carney’s office offers few details on call with Trump before NATO summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the NATO summit next month.

Carney’s office issued a one-sentence statement about Wednesday’s call that does not say what the two leaders discussed.

Turkey will host the annual summit from July 7 to 8 in its capital Ankara.

The summit comes after Trump launched a costly war with Iran and as Kyiv gains momentum in pushing back against Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Canada on Thursday and Friday ahead of the NATO summit.

Carney and Trump spoke to each other this month at the G7 summit in France but did not have a formal meeting. Carney has not always reported his conversations with Trump.

Trump also met Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the Oval Office as the Pentagon reviews the U.S. military footprint in Europe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press