Employee at Oshawa group home accused of sexually assaulting boy multiple times

Durham Regional Police have charged an employee at a group home in Oshawa after she allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions.

The investigation began in February 2026, after the allegations surfaced.

“Further investigation revealed that between September 2025 and January 2026 the suspect engaged the victim in a sexual relationship,” a police release states.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Shari Shoshana McGregor, 30, of Clarington, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

She was released on an undertaking.

The allegations have not been tested in court.