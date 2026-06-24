Funeral today for Toronto constable fatally shot during police raid

Constable Marc Pinizzotto is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Toronto Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Toronto Police Service Handout (Mandatory Credit) Toronto Police Service

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2026 5:44 am.

TORONTO — Mourners are expected to gather today to honour a Toronto constable who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month.

A procession for Const. Marc Pinizzotto is set to begin at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at the Toronto Congress Centre at 1 p.m.

Family members, police officers and officials are expected to attend the service, which will be closed to the public but broadcast live online.

Pinizzotto was shot on June 11 while carrying out a search at an apartment building in the city’s northwest as part of an investigation into multiple shootings.

The veteran police officer, who was 43, died later in hospital.

The man accused of shooting him, 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, was shot and injured by police and remains in hospital.

Bennett has been charged with first-degree murder as well as offences related to two other shootings, and is due to appear in court by video next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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