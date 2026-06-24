Hamilton teens charged in Facebook Marketplace counterfeit currency probe, $20K in fake money given: police

A Hamilton Police Service officer is seen standing in front of a cruiser. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 24, 2026 1:06 pm.

Hamilton police officers say two teens have been charged in connection with a “significant investigation” into counterfeit currency linked to multiple Facebook Marketplace sales.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service on Wednesday afternoon, the probe began in December 2025 after officers received reports from residents who sold items through Facebook Marketplace. They said the victims were paid with counterfeit Canadian money.

Investigators said the victims were contacted by the suspects through fake Facebook accounts. They said meetings were arranged at multiple locations in west-end Hamilton.

“During these transactions, the suspects provided counterfeit bank notes in exchange for merchandise, leaving victims unaware that the currency was fraudulent until after the sale,” officers said.

Related:

As of the date of the statement, investigators said they believed there were more than 10 incidents connected to the suspects. They said the victims collectively received more than $20,000 in fake currency.

Officers said two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed. The co-accused weren’t identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both teens were charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of uttering counterfeit money, three counts of possessing counterfeit money and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Meanwhile, Hamilton police officers urged residents selling items online to take steps to protect themselves during transactions, such as meeting in public locations, availing themselves of the designated community safety zone outside the service’s mountain station on Rymal Road East, inspecting all currency, exercising caution when it comes to newly created profiles or ones that can’t be verified, and reporting suspected counterfeit currency to the financial crimes unit.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Funeral service for fallen Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto underway

Family members, police officers and officials have gathered in Toronto today to honour a constable who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month. A procession for Const. Marc Pinizzotto...

updated

1h ago

Patients with ovarian cancer fight to fund a life-saving treatment

Surrounded by a supportive family, Toronto resident Gertrude Spatafora counts her blessings everyday. “My family and just faith in God. I wake up for a new day, a new breath, and then try to make...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Canada's Eustaquio starts on bench for group-stage finale vs. Switzerland

Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio will be on the bench to start Canada's FIFA World Cup game against Switzerland on Wednesday.  Canada coach Jesse Marsch has midfielders Mathieu Choiniere and Nathan...

1h ago

Ontario raising speed limits on dozens of highway sections starting this week

Ontario first tested higher limits in 2019 on three highway segments, then expanded the program in 2022 and again in 2024.

3h ago

Top Stories

Funeral service for fallen Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto underway

Family members, police officers and officials have gathered in Toronto today to honour a constable who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month. A procession for Const. Marc Pinizzotto...

updated

1h ago

Patients with ovarian cancer fight to fund a life-saving treatment

Surrounded by a supportive family, Toronto resident Gertrude Spatafora counts her blessings everyday. “My family and just faith in God. I wake up for a new day, a new breath, and then try to make...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Canada's Eustaquio starts on bench for group-stage finale vs. Switzerland

Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio will be on the bench to start Canada's FIFA World Cup game against Switzerland on Wednesday.  Canada coach Jesse Marsch has midfielders Mathieu Choiniere and Nathan...

1h ago

Ontario raising speed limits on dozens of highway sections starting this week

Ontario first tested higher limits in 2019 on three highway segments, then expanded the program in 2022 and again in 2024.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Toronto Police Const. Pinizzotta to be laid to rest

Mourners from across the province gathered to honour Toronto Police Const. Marc Pinizzotta as he is laid to rest.

4h ago

2:29
Ontario to raise speed limits on several 400-series highways

Ontario drivers will soon be travelling faster on major stretches of the province’s 400‑series highways, as the Ford government moves ahead with a sweeping expansion of 110 km/h speed limits.

2h ago

1:32
'All you've done is attack me': Ford on protests, pressure from media

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared frustrated after reporters continue to apply pressure on claims his government may have altered an image from his Ford Fest that was overwhelmed with protesters.

5h ago

2:33
Chance of rain on Thursday

As temperatures heat up towards the end of the week, Toronto could see some rain late Wednesday and into Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

0:43
Montreal shooting suspect identified as 25-year-old from Alberta

A Quebec coroner has identified the lone shooting suspect allegedly linked to the deadly incident in a Montreal community as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield from Lethbridge, Alberta.

June 23, 2026 1:00 pm EST EST

More Videos