Hamilton teens charged in Facebook Marketplace counterfeit currency probe, $20K in fake money given: police

Hamilton police officers say two teens have been charged in connection with a “significant investigation” into counterfeit currency linked to multiple Facebook Marketplace sales.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service on Wednesday afternoon, the probe began in December 2025 after officers received reports from residents who sold items through Facebook Marketplace. They said the victims were paid with counterfeit Canadian money.

Investigators said the victims were contacted by the suspects through fake Facebook accounts. They said meetings were arranged at multiple locations in west-end Hamilton.

“During these transactions, the suspects provided counterfeit bank notes in exchange for merchandise, leaving victims unaware that the currency was fraudulent until after the sale,” officers said.

As of the date of the statement, investigators said they believed there were more than 10 incidents connected to the suspects. They said the victims collectively received more than $20,000 in fake currency.

Officers said two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed. The co-accused weren’t identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both teens were charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of uttering counterfeit money, three counts of possessing counterfeit money and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Meanwhile, Hamilton police officers urged residents selling items online to take steps to protect themselves during transactions, such as meeting in public locations, availing themselves of the designated community safety zone outside the service’s mountain station on Rymal Road East, inspecting all currency, exercising caution when it comes to newly created profiles or ones that can’t be verified, and reporting suspected counterfeit currency to the financial crimes unit.

Two Youths Charged in Counterfeit Currency Investigation https://t.co/6P3KZgD43X — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 24, 2026